BCSO deputizes man on his 100th birthday

"We wanted to come out here and celebrate with him and the people in this neighborhood—this special day with him," said one of Wendorf's friends.

Wendorf was made an honorary BCSO deputy with a badge to match.

"I don't think anyone was more deserving than him because he's part of that generation when the country needed him he volunteered his time," said BCSO Sheriff Manny Gonzales. "He made some sacrifices."

Never could Wendorf imagine that all this commotion was just for him.

"Of course I never knew so many people even knew I existed," he said. "I can't express my thankfulness to everybody that came out."

Click the video above to see highlights from Wendorf's birthday celebration.