BCSO deputizes man on his 100th birthday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County Sheriff's Deputies and Albuquerque Fire Rescue helped honor a man who turned 100 years old.

World War II veteran Ralph Wendorf has seen a lot happen over the course of a century.

"I've almost witnessed everything that could've happened," Wendorf said. "World War II— now this."

Wendorf said he wasn't expecting much on his birthday, but his friends didn't let him down.

"We wanted to come out here and celebrate with him and the people in this neighborhood—this special day with him," said one of Wendorf's friends.

Wendorf was made an honorary BCSO deputy with a badge to match.

"I don't think anyone was more deserving than him because he's part of that generation when the country needed him he volunteered his time," said BCSO Sheriff Manny Gonzales. "He made some sacrifices."

Never could Wendorf imagine that all this commotion was just for him.

"Of course I never knew so many people even knew I existed," he said. "I can't express my thankfulness  to everybody that came out."

