BCSO deputy gets probation for aggravated battery

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 03, 2019 05:11 PM
Created: December 03, 2019 11:56 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A former Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office deputy was sentenced Tuesday morning for kicking a man in the face after a pursuit. David Priemazon will get three years of supervised probation and 300 hours of community service. 

If he does that – the whole incident will be scrubbed from his record. 

Priemazon had worked with BCSO for 15 years. The incident happened in March 2018, when Priemazon kicked Christopher Lucero in the head, fracturing his face.

Earlier this year, a jury found him guilty of aggravated battery after deliberating for six hours. 

Priemazon's defense argued that the kick never happened, but witnesses disagreed. 


