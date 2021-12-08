BCSO: Deputy fatally shot domestic violence suspect after physical altercation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office released details regarding a Tuesday night shooting where a man was shot by a deputy in northwest Albuquerque.

Deputies were dispatched to Las Mananitas apartment complex at 6200 Montano Plaza Dr. NW after a call came in at around 8:15 p.m. The call was about a domestic violence incident earlier in the evening at the Allsup's on Coors and Blake SW.