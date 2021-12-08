BCSO: Deputy fatally shot domestic violence suspect after physical altercation

KOB 4
Updated: December 08, 2021 09:36 AM
Created: December 08, 2021 07:56 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office released details regarding a Tuesday night shooting where a man was shot by a deputy in northwest Albuquerque.
Deputies were dispatched to Las Mananitas apartment complex at 6200 Montano Plaza Dr. NW after a call came in at around 8:15 p.m. The call was about a domestic violence incident earlier in the evening at the Allsup's on Coors and Blake SW.
Deputies showed up to the apartment complex at around 9 p.m. and made contact with the victim. However, as they were talking, the suspect arrived at the scene.
The suspect quickly fled on foot, sparking a pursuit and a physical altercation when deputies tried to apprehend the suspect. At least one of the deputies fired a shot during the altercation, with one of the shots killing the suspect who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim and the deputies were checked and evaluated by medical crews. No word on what their injuries were.
The deputies involved in the incident will be interviewed and have been put on administrative leave. Body camera footage of the incident will be reviewed and more details will be released soon.
The investigation is ongoing by the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company