BCSO: EB I-40 closed near Rio Puerco due to deceased pedestrian | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

BCSO: EB I-40 closed near Rio Puerco due to deceased pedestrian

BCSO: EB I-40 closed near Rio Puerco due to deceased pedestrian

KOB Web Staff
Created: December 15, 2020 07:53 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Eastbound I-40 has been shut down for hours near Rio Puerco, just west of Albuquerque.

Traffic has been backed up for miles since the lanes were closed around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning. BCSO said there was a deceased pedestrian in the roadway. 

Information is limited at this time. Authorities said to avoid the area while traffic is diverted. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Former Calvary church members accuse church of guilting people into attending services in person
Former Calvary church members accuse church of guilting people into attending services in person
New Mexico to consider bolstering unemployment funds by pulling from other projects
New Mexico to consider bolstering unemployment funds by pulling from other projects
Multiple law enforcement agencies shoot, kill suspect following vehicle pursuit near Farmington
Multiple law enforcement agencies shoot, kill suspect following vehicle pursuit near Farmington
New Mexico reports 21 new deaths, 1,507 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 21 new deaths, 1,507 additional COVID-19 cases
Health care workers begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine in New Mexico
Health care workers begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine in New Mexico