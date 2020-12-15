BCSO: EB I-40 closed near Rio Puerco due to deceased pedestrian

KOB Web Staff
Created: December 15, 2020 07:53 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Eastbound I-40 has been shut down for hours near Rio Puerco, just west of Albuquerque.
Traffic has been backed up for miles since the lanes were closed around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning. BCSO said there was a deceased pedestrian in the roadway.
Information is limited at this time. Authorities said to avoid the area while traffic is diverted.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
#TrafficAlert on I-40 all eastbound traffic at the 139 is currently being diverted due to a pedestrian deceased in the roadway. No additional information is available at this time. Please avoid the area. We will provide an update when the road is back open. pic.twitter.com/0FiJBXGw0a— BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) December 15, 2020
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company