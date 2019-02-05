Public's help needed in search for endangered man | KOB 4
Public's help needed in search for endangered man

Marian Camacho
February 05, 2019 12:34 PM

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. - The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert for an endangered Albuquerque man.

According to deputies, 25-year-old David Armas was last seen Sunday in the area of Isleta and Rio Bravo.

BCSO officials say they are concerned for Armas' safety due to his ongoing need for medical attention.

Armas is described as a 5'3", 100 lb. Hispanic man with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 505-975-9609. 

Marian Camacho


Updated: February 05, 2019 12:34 PM
Created: February 05, 2019 10:22 AM

