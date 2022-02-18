BCSO: Falcon hunters discover body on mesa

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 18, 2022 06:57 PM
Created: February 18, 2022 06:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a body was found on the mesa north of 114th Street and Central.
Authorities said the body was discovered by a group of falcon hunters that were in the area. It is currently being investigated as a suspicious death.
