BCSO: Falcon hunters discover body on mesa

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 18, 2022 06:57 PM
Created: February 18, 2022 06:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a body was found on the mesa north of 114th Street and Central.

Authorities said the body was discovered by a group of falcon hunters that were in the area. It is currently being investigated as a suspicious death.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


