BCSO: Fatal crash closes Sandia Crest Road

Photo: Bernalillo County Fire Department
KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 02, 2022 04:09 PM
Created: February 02, 2022 02:50 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Deputies are blocking access to Sandia Crest Road due to dangerous road conditions and a fatal rollover crash.
According to BCSO, a vehicle rolled off the road and is approximately 100 feet down the mountain. BCSO initially said two people were killed in the crash. In an update, authorities said one person was killed and one person has been transported to the hospital.
The rollover happened between mile markers 4 and 5 on Sandia Crest Road. All of the Sandia Crest from the base has been shut down.
Sandia Crest road is blocked off at the base because of a confirmed fatal roll over crash. ?@BCSONM? is still trying to recover the car. This area could be blocked off for hours. There’s at least 1-2 inches of snow on the road at this point. ?@KOB4? pic.twitter.com/bMc1rfGtpO— Giuli Frendak (@gfrendakKOB) February 2, 2022
