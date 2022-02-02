BCSO: Fatal crash closes Sandia Crest Road | KOB 4

BCSO: Fatal crash closes Sandia Crest Road

BCSO: Fatal crash closes Sandia Crest Road Photo: Bernalillo County Fire Department

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 02, 2022 04:09 PM
Created: February 02, 2022 02:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Deputies are blocking access to Sandia Crest Road due to dangerous road conditions and a fatal rollover crash.

According to BCSO, a vehicle rolled off the road and is approximately 100 feet down the mountain. BCSO initially said two people were killed in the crash. In an update, authorities said one person was killed and one person has been transported to the hospital.

The rollover happened between mile markers 4 and 5 on Sandia Crest Road. All of the Sandia Crest from the base has been shut down.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

BCSO: Fatal crash closes Sandia Crest Road
BCSO: Fatal crash closes Sandia Crest Road
Statewide road closures, crashes reported due to winter storm
Statewide road closures, crashes reported due to winter storm
Armed thieves hit homes and businesses
Armed thieves hit homes and businesses
TEAM COVERAGE: Winter storm rolls into New Mexico
TEAM COVERAGE: Winter storm rolls into New Mexico
Police fatally shoot auto theft suspect at NW Albuquerque hotel
Police fatally shoot auto theft suspect at NW Albuquerque hotel