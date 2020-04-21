BCSO: Fugitive arrested in connection to 38 violent home invasion robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gregory Shively is a fugitive out of San Diego who was wanted in connection to 38 violent home invasions. He was arrested in Albuquerque by Bernalillo County deputies assigned to the U.S. Marshal Service (USMS).

Authorities say Shively had escaped police in California after ramming a patrol vehicle and fleeing. They tracked him through Utah and New Mexico, where he was believed to be in the area of Hotel Circle in Albuquerque.