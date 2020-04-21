BCSO: Fugitive arrested in connection to 38 violent home invasion robberies

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 21, 2020 09:11 AM
Created: April 21, 2020 08:49 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gregory Shively is a fugitive out of San Diego who was wanted in connection to 38 violent home invasions. He was arrested in Albuquerque by Bernalillo County deputies assigned to the U.S. Marshal Service (USMS).
Authorities say Shively had escaped police in California after ramming a patrol vehicle and fleeing. They tracked him through Utah and New Mexico, where he was believed to be in the area of Hotel Circle in Albuquerque.
The Task Force set up surveillance and found that Shively was staying at the Days Inn with another wanted fugitive out of San Diego, Rodney Traylor. Both were arrested and booked without incident.
“Our partnerships with federal law enforcement agencies increase the likelihood of these repeat violent criminals facing significant jail time for their continued criminal activity in our community,” said Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III.” The efforts of our deputies and the commitment of our federal partners aid us in the apprehension and subsequent prosecution of these violent criminals, and as a result yields a safer environment for Bernalillo County.”
