BCSO: Man injured in deputy-involved shooting

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 03, 2020 12:06 PM
Created: March 03, 2020 07:45 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Both directions of Highway 333 in Carnuel were shut down due to a deputy-involved shooting Tuesday morning. As of 9 a.m., westbound lanes have been reopened.
Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales said deputies were dispatched to Carnuel and I-40 just before 7 a.m. in response to reports of a man walking against traffic. When deputies arrived, they found the man on Highway 333. Gonzales said the man was armed and refused to obey verbal commands.
"At some point during that interaction, shots were fired by at least one of our deputies," Gonzales said. "We don't know how many deputies were involved. We're in the preliminary stages of the investigation at this point."
The man was transported to a nearby hospital. Authorities have not released the identity of the man or the extent of his injuries.
***TRAFFIC ALERT***— BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSDSheriff) March 3, 2020
Highway 333 in Carnuel will remain closed for most of the day, due to the investigation. We appreciate your patience during this time. pic.twitter.com/2KYQqAEUM5
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company