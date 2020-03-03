BCSO: Man injured in deputy-involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Both directions of Highway 333 in Carnuel were shut down due to a deputy-involved shooting Tuesday morning. As of 9 a.m., westbound lanes have been reopened.

Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales said deputies were dispatched to Carnuel and I-40 just before 7 a.m. in response to reports of a man walking against traffic. When deputies arrived, they found the man on Highway 333. Gonzales said the man was armed and refused to obey verbal commands.