BCSO hosts career seminar for women
July 24, 2019 06:45 AM
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. - The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is hosting a seminar Wednesday for women to explore careers in law enforcement.
It's happening at the Fraternal Order of Police off of Cutler near Carlisle.
BCSO officials say several female deputies will speak on their experience with the agency and what it takes to do the job.
Deputy First Class Jennifer Garcia says there are more than 300 sworn personnel, but only 35 are women and the goal of the seminar is to grow that number.
”We’ll be able to tell them about the hiring process. Take away some of that intimidation factor that’s involved for women," said Deputy Garcia. "A lot of it sometimes stems around the physical training portion, whether they’re strong enough to get through our process, and we want to show them that they are."
Today's seminar will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Applicants must be U.S. citizens, must have a high school diploma of GED, must be 21 years old or over, and cannot have any felony convictions.
