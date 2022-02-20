BCSO identifies body discovered by Falcon hunters

Jamesha Begay
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s office have identified 85-year-old, Jose Abeyta, as the body discovered by falcon hunters on Friday.
Abeyta was reported missing by the Albuquerque Police Department. Officials say he was last seen on Jan. 10 near the 1000th block of Central.
BCSO said on Feb. 18 deputies responded to 114th St. and Central Ave. in reference to a decaying body.
At this time, authorities say the death of Abeyta is not being investigated as a homicide.
