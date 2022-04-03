BCSO ID’s suspect killed in shootout with deputies

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 03, 2022 05:24 PM
Created: April 03, 2022 04:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office has identified 37-year-old, Taylor John Crabb, as the man who was shot and killed after a chase and shootout.
Deputies say Crabb had an extensive criminal history that includes drug trafficking and battery on an officer.
It started in the South Valley Friday morning, as deputies say they responded to a call of someone stripping a car, and then Crabb led them on a chase. He started a shootout with deputies and then shot at SWAT team members -- before at least one of them shot and killed him.
"Where our deputies got into an exchange of gunfire with the suspect. Several of our deputies did fire their weapons," said Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales.
Deputies say Crabb got a 14-year sentence in 2012, and they're still looking into the details of his release.
This incident was the second time Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies were shot at in one week. No officers were hurt during this shooting.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company