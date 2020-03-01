BCSO investigates accidental shooting death | KOB 4
BCSO investigates accidental shooting death

Justine Lopez
Created: March 01, 2020 07:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - BCSO is investigating an accidental shooting death near 2nd Street and Alameda.

Deputies received the call Sunday evening and discovered a deceased male on scene.

A spokesperson for BCSO said the death is currently not being investigated as a homicide, but that could change pending new information.

Information is limited at this time.

Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more updates.


