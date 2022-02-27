BCSO investigates fatal motorcycle crash near Sandia Resort Casino

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 27, 2022 09:35 PM
Created: February 27, 2022 09:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s office are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Sunday evening that closed Roy Avenue.
In a tweet, BCSO said deputies responded to a crash with injuries around 5:55 p.m. to Roy Avenue and Thur Shan Drive.
Upon arrival, deputies say the crash involved an SUV and a motorcycle.
According to BCSO, the motorcyclist was ejected and pronounced dead on scene by medical personnel.
Roy Avenue is currently closed east and westbound between I-25 and NM 313.
On Febuary 27th, 2022 at approximately 5:55 pm, deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash with injuries on Roy Road and Thur Shan Drive. Upon arrival, deputies determined that the crash involved an SUV and a motorcyclist. pic.twitter.com/jDqHrmqKaq— BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) February 28, 2022
