BCSO investigates fatal motorcycle crash near Sandia Resort Casino | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

BCSO investigates fatal motorcycle crash near Sandia Resort Casino

BCSO investigates fatal motorcycle crash near Sandia Resort Casino

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 27, 2022 09:35 PM
Created: February 27, 2022 09:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s office are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Sunday evening that closed Roy Avenue. 

In a tweet, BCSO said deputies responded to a crash with injuries around 5:55 p.m. to Roy Avenue and Thur Shan Drive.

Upon arrival, deputies say the crash involved an SUV and a motorcycle. 

According to BCSO, the motorcyclist was ejected and pronounced dead on scene by medical personnel. 

Roy Avenue is currently closed east and westbound between I-25 and NM 313. 

Stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates. 


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD: 1 dead, multiple injured in SW Albuquerque shooting
APD: 1 dead, multiple injured in SW Albuquerque shooting
FAA addresses regulation concerns for Albuquerque balloon pilots
FAA addresses regulation concerns for Albuquerque balloon pilots
APD arrests suspect in fatal shooting of West Mesa HS student
APD arrests suspect in fatal shooting of West Mesa HS student
Authorities say 14-year-old used 'ghost gun' in West Mesa HS shooting
Authorities say 14-year-old used 'ghost gun' in West Mesa HS shooting
Four GOP candidates for governor make ballot
Four GOP candidates for governor make ballot