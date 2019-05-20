BCSO investigates homicide after woman dies
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A woman has succumbed to injuries weeks after being transported to the hospital.
According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded to an overdose call on the 2600 block of Isleta Boulevard and found Judith Apache, 36, unconscious on May 5.
Medical personnel contacted BCSO on May 7 to report that Apache's injuries were not consistent with an overdose.
Upon further investigation, Mark Guerro, 46, was arrested for attempt to commit a violent felony.
After learning Apache died on May 19, BCSO said it's actively working with the district attorney's office to amend Guerro's charges.
