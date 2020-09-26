BCSO investigates homicide in North Valley

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 26, 2020 04:44 PM
Created: September 26, 2020 04:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - BCSO deputies are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday morning near Ortega Road and 2nd Street.
Deputies were dispatched to the residence after receiving a call from an individual who was requesting a welfare check on their friend after the caller said they were unable to get in contact with them.
When deputies arrived they noticed the front door was open. Upon entering the residence, they discovered a deceased individual on the couch with obvious trauma.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide.
Information is limited at this time.
