BCSO investigates homicide in North Valley | KOB 4
Advertisement

BCSO investigates homicide in North Valley

BCSO investigates homicide in North Valley

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 26, 2020 04:44 PM
Created: September 26, 2020 04:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - BCSO deputies are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday morning near Ortega Road and 2nd Street.

Deputies were dispatched to the residence after receiving a call from an individual who was requesting a welfare check on their friend after the caller said they were unable to get in contact with them.

Advertisement

When deputies arrived they noticed the front door was open. Upon entering the residence, they discovered a deceased individual on the couch with obvious trauma.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Information is limited at this time.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Car drives into crowd of protesters in Albuquerque
Car drives into crowd of protesters in Albuquerque
Navajo officials set on shutting down New Mexico hemp farms
Navajo officials set on shutting down New Mexico hemp farms
BCSO: 16-year-old killed in SW Albuquerque shooting
BCSO: 16-year-old killed in SW Albuquerque shooting
Albuquerque family feels unsafe with homeless camp in adjacent property
Albuquerque family feels unsafe with homeless camp in adjacent property
Filmmakers to document history of witchcraft and sorcery in New Mexico
Filmmakers to document history of witchcraft and sorcery in New Mexico
Advertisement


New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 206 additional COVID-10 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 206 additional COVID-10 cases
APD looking for person who drove into crowd of protesters
APD looking for person who drove into crowd of protesters
BCSO investigates homicide in North Valley
BCSO investigates homicide in North Valley
Trump taps 'eminently qualified' Barrett for Supreme Court
Judge Amy Coney Barrett applauds as President Donald Trump announces Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Police investigating homicide in SE Albuquerque
Police investigating homicide in SE Albuquerque