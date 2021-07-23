BCSO investigates shooting, rollover crash on Paseo | KOB 4
BCSO investigates shooting, rollover crash on Paseo

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 23, 2021 04:45 PM
Created: July 23, 2021 11:43 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One individual was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Paseo Friday.

Eastbound Paseo del Norte was closed between Eagle Ranch and Edith for hours.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office tweeted that detectives were on scene at Paseo and Second Street for a reported rollover crash due to a shooting.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


