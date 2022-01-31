BCSO issues alert for missing 17-year-old girl

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. – The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Andrea Molinar, 17, was last seen Sunday, in the area of Blake and Coors. At the time, she was wearing a dark gray T-shirt with a Wendy's logo, a tan puffy jacket and black jeans with slits on the front.