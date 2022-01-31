BCSO issues alert for missing 17-year-old girl

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: January 31, 2022 09:11 AM
Created: January 31, 2022 09:09 AM
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. – The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.
Andrea Molinar, 17, was last seen Sunday, in the area of Blake and Coors. At the time, she was wearing a dark gray T-shirt with a Wendy's logo, a tan puffy jacket and black jeans with slits on the front.
Molinar is described as a 5-foot-3-inch-tall Hispanic girl with brown hair, brown eyes and weighing 152 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BCSO dispatch at 505-798-7000.
