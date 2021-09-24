BCSO issues alert for missing 14-year-old girl | KOB 4

BCSO issues alert for missing 14-year-old girl

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: September 24, 2021 02:31 PM
Created: September 24, 2021 02:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in finding a 14-year-old girl last seen Wednesday.

Madai Serna left to go to school and was last seen at Rio Grande High School but did not return home.

Serna sent concerning text messages to family members but was no longer responding, as of Thursday. She was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, blue jean skirt and brown sandals.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call BCSO at 505-798-7000 or to call 911. 


