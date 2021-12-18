BCSO launches homicide investigation in South Valley | KOB 4

BCSO launches homicide investigation in South Valley

BCSO launches homicide investigation in South Valley

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 18, 2021 04:24 PM
Created: December 18, 2021 04:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -  BCSO launched a homicide investigation Saturday morning in the South Valley. 

Officials said around 10:38 a.m. deputies responded to 3205 Cypress Circle SW in reference to a shots fired call. 

Upon arrival, deputies said they found one male deceased from a gunshot wound. 

According to BCSO, one male suspect was still on scene and is currently detained. 

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

BCSO launches homicide investigation in South Valley
BCSO launches homicide investigation in South Valley
BCSO: Pedestrian hit, killed in Nob Hill
BCSO: Pedestrian hit, killed in Nob Hill
Vic's Daily Cafe waitress surprised with $2,100 tip
Vic's Daily Cafe waitress surprised with $2,100 tip
Amazon warehouse evacuated after reported bomb threat
Amazon warehouse evacuated after reported bomb threat
New Mexico reports 28 new deaths, 1,180 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 28 new deaths, 1,180 additional COVID-19 cases