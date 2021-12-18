BCSO launches homicide investigation in South Valley

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 18, 2021 04:24 PM
Created: December 18, 2021 04:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - BCSO launched a homicide investigation Saturday morning in the South Valley.
Officials said around 10:38 a.m. deputies responded to 3205 Cypress Circle SW in reference to a shots fired call.
Upon arrival, deputies said they found one male deceased from a gunshot wound.
According to BCSO, one male suspect was still on scene and is currently detained.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company