BCSO launches crime-fighting operation in SE Albuquerque | KOB 4
BCSO launches crime-fighting operation in SE Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 14, 2020 05:13 PM
Created: October 14, 2020 12:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales launched another task force operation in southeast Albuquerque Wednesday.

Before the operation, Sam Vigil and UNM baseball coach Ray Birmingham talked about crime in the city. Sam Vigil, the widow of Jacqueline Vigil, criticized the New Mexico court system for letting a suspect in his wife's murder out on pre-trial services.

Birmingham said the crime in Albuquerque is out of control. One of Birmingham's players, Jackson Weller, was shot and killed last year in Nob Hill. 

"In baseball you get three strikes and you're out," Birmingham said. "In this town, you get about 12 strikes and who knows if you're going to be out." 

After 23 GRIP operations, BCSO has made 241 arrests — 165 felonies and 76 misdemeanors. BCSO has reportedly recovered 15 stolen vehicles, 19 stolen guns, 550 grams of meth, 500 grams of marijuana, and 250 grams of heroin. 

Through the GRIP operations, BCSO has reportedly made 1,300 contacts, including over 500 businesses. 


