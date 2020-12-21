BCSO leadership addresses new crime statistics, police body cameras

BCSO leadership credits some of their success to their partnerships with federal agencies, including Operation Legend, which dedicated federal agents and resources to the area.

“They undeniably make the city a safer place to be,” said John Anderson, U.S. Attorney for New Mexico.

“This strategy is an effective strategy. It should be a long term strategy, whether I'm here or any other person is here, should be committed to,” said BCSO Sheriff Manny Gonzales.

Sheriff Gonzales also addressed the progress his agency is making toward complying with state law, which requires his deputies to be fully outfitted with body cameras. As of right now, deputies are not wearing any cameras.

“Don't be mistaken,” Sheriff Gonzales said. “We're embracing the cameras. I've never opposed the cameras. I've been uncertain about them, but there’re reasons because we have priorities here.”

In a previous interview with KOB 4, Sheriff Gonzales expressed a different opinion about body cameras.

"I'm here to keep people safe. I found nowhere in that oath where that makes me more transparent. There is no proof that cameras make agencies more transparent,” he said.

Sheriff Gonzales said BCSO body cameras should be up and running sometime in early 2021.