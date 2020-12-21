BCSO leadership addresses new crime statistics, police body cameras

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: December 21, 2020 06:23 PM
Created: December 21, 2020 06:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office reported a significant drop in crime this year—including homicides.
During a Monday briefing, BCSO Sheriff Manny Gonzales also addressed the value of federal partnerships, and when deputies might wear body cameras.
“This year alone, our detectives as part of the U.S. Marshals have made 367 felony arrests,” said a BCSO Captain.
In 2020, BCSO said they saw a significant drop in several key crime categories. Homicides decreased by 11%, robberies dropped by 18%, and deputy-involved shooting dropped by 50%.
BCSO leadership credits some of their success to their partnerships with federal agencies, including Operation Legend, which dedicated federal agents and resources to the area.
“They undeniably make the city a safer place to be,” said John Anderson, U.S. Attorney for New Mexico.
“This strategy is an effective strategy. It should be a long term strategy, whether I'm here or any other person is here, should be committed to,” said BCSO Sheriff Manny Gonzales.
Sheriff Gonzales also addressed the progress his agency is making toward complying with state law, which requires his deputies to be fully outfitted with body cameras. As of right now, deputies are not wearing any cameras.
“Don't be mistaken,” Sheriff Gonzales said. “We're embracing the cameras. I've never opposed the cameras. I've been uncertain about them, but there’re reasons because we have priorities here.”
In a previous interview with KOB 4, Sheriff Gonzales expressed a different opinion about body cameras.
"I'm here to keep people safe. I found nowhere in that oath where that makes me more transparent. There is no proof that cameras make agencies more transparent,” he said.
Sheriff Gonzales said BCSO body cameras should be up and running sometime in early 2021.
