BCSO looks to hire more female deputies
Patrick Hayes
April 10, 2019 07:59 AM
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. - The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has nearly 300 sworn law enforcement officers. However, only 34 of them are women and that’s something officials want to change.
"We are wanting to appeal to any women in New Mexico really,” said Dep. Jennifer Garcia, a recruiter with BCSO.
According to Garcia, there’s a nationwide shortage when it comes to females in law enforcement. In BSCO, there are 29 female deputies, four female sergeants and one female lieutenant.
"You know, 50 percent or a little more of the population here in New Mexico are women and less than 13 percent are drawn to that profession," said Garcia
To help attract new cadets, BCSO is hosting a seminar for women interested in joining the force.
The event will take place at Cottonwood Mall and runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on April 13.
For more information, or to reserve your seat, call or text 505-804-0000.
"I've done so many things in this department -- from the field to DWI to the fugitive apprehension unit to crisis negotiations," said Dep. Garcia. "It's just been a really fun ride."
BCSO’s academy is six months long. Starting salary for cadets is about $37,000 a year.
Credits
Patrick Hayes
Created: April 10, 2019 07:59 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved