BCSO looks to hire more female deputies

"You know, 50 percent or a little more of the population here in New Mexico are women and less than 13 percent are drawn to that profession," said Garcia

To help attract new cadets, BCSO is hosting a seminar for women interested in joining the force.

The event will take place at Cottonwood Mall and runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on April 13.

For more information, or to reserve your seat, call or text 505-804-0000.

"I've done so many things in this department -- from the field to DWI to the fugitive apprehension unit to crisis negotiations," said Dep. Garcia. "It's just been a really fun ride."

BCSO’s academy is six months long. Starting salary for cadets is about $37,000 a year.