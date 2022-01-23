BCSO: Man found dead in open field | KOB 4
BCSO: Man found dead in open field

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 23, 2022 10:10 PM
Created: January 23, 2022 09:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. –  BCSO deputies say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in an open field Sunday morning.

Officials said deputies were dispatched to the west end of Gun Club Road around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, in reference to an unresponsive man lying in the field. 

Upon arrival, deputies said they discovered a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Detectives were then called to the scene to launch the homicide investigation.

