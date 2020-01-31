BCSO: Mobile home park evacuated due to gas leak | KOB 4
BCSO: Mobile home park evacuated due to gas leak

Christina Rodriguez
Created: January 31, 2020 10:04 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Green Valley Mobile Home Park in northwest Albuquerque has been partially evacuated Friday morning. The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says the evacuation is due to a gas leak. 

New Mexico Gas Co. and Bernalillo County Fire are on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

— BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSDSheriff) January 31, 2020


