BCSO: Mobile home park evacuated due to gas leak

Photo: Courtesy Albuquerque Fire Department
Christina Rodriguez
Created: January 31, 2020 10:04 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Green Valley Mobile Home Park in northwest Albuquerque has been partially evacuated Friday morning. The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says the evacuation is due to a gas leak.
New Mexico Gas Co. and Bernalillo County Fire are on scene.
***EVACUATION***
The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is on scene, assisting in a partial evacuation of the Green Valley Mobile Home park. There is a gas leak and @nmgasco and @BerncoFire are on scene. pic.twitter.com/DeqCelwLMB
