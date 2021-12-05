BCSO: Multiple-vehicle crash closes WB Paseo Del Norte | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

BCSO: Multiple-vehicle crash closes WB Paseo Del Norte

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 05, 2021 09:49 PM
Created: December 05, 2021 09:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - BCSO are on scene of a major crash on westbound Paseo Del Norte at 2nd Street Sunday evening. 

Officials said multiple vehicles and motorcycles are involved in the crash. 

BCSO tweeted that multiple vehicles and at least one motorcycle were reported to be on fire. 

At least one person, a motorcyclist, has died. Multiple patients are reported to be in critical condition.

All of westbound Paseo is closed and will be for an extended time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Federal court blocks Albuquerque panhandling ordinance
Federal court blocks Albuquerque panhandling ordinance
2 dead in 3-vehicle crash near a small village in New Mexico
2 dead in 3-vehicle crash near a small village in New Mexico
'Rust' crew member hospitalized after bitten by brown recluse spider
'Rust' crew member hospitalized after bitten by brown recluse spider
Annual model train show showcases award-winning setups
Annual model train show showcases award-winning setups
Surveillance video shows woman setting fires at Islamic Center of New Mexico
Surveillance video shows woman setting fires at Islamic Center of New Mexico