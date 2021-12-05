BCSO: Multiple-vehicle crash closes WB Paseo Del Norte

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 05, 2021 09:49 PM
Created: December 05, 2021 09:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - BCSO are on scene of a major crash on westbound Paseo Del Norte at 2nd Street Sunday evening.
Officials said multiple vehicles and motorcycles are involved in the crash.
BCSO tweeted that multiple vehicles and at least one motorcycle were reported to be on fire.
At least one person, a motorcyclist, has died. Multiple patients are reported to be in critical condition.
All of westbound Paseo is closed and will be for an extended time.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
We are on scene of a major crash on WB Paseo Del Norte at 2nd street. All of westbound Paseo is closed and will be for an extended time. Multiple vehicles are involved as well as multiple motorcycles. Multiple vehicles and at least 1 motorcycle were reported to be on fire. pic.twitter.com/m7fWDyU6iZ— BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) December 6, 2021
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company