BCSO: Pedestrian hit, killed in Nob Hill

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 18, 2021 04:50 PM
Created: December 18, 2021 04:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - BCSO is investigating a pedestrian death in southeast Albuquerque Saturday.

In a tweet, BCSO said a pedestrian was hit and killed in Nob Hill at Coal and Tulane SE. 

Deputies said the vehicle fled the scene but was later found.

Officials said the driver is in custody and is suspected of DWI. 

