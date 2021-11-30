BCSO: 16-year-old killed in South Valley hit-and-run | KOB 4
BCSO: 16-year-old killed in South Valley hit-and-run

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: November 30, 2021 04:13 PM
Created: November 30, 2021 02:01 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A 16-year-old was killed and another pedestrian was severely injured in a South Valley hit-and-run crash Sunday evening.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Rio Bravo Boulevard and Isleta Boulevard SW at around 6 p.m. Sunday. An unknown vehicle struck the two pedestrians who were walking in the roadway on Rio Bravo. The vehicle then immediately fled the scene. 

The pedestrians' names have not been identified yet. 

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance with information pointing toward the location of the involved vehicle and the driver's identity. Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at 505-798-7000. 


