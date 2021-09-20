BCSO: Pedestrian killed in SW Albuquerque crash | KOB 4

BCSO: Pedestrian killed in SW Albuquerque crash

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: September 20, 2021 08:41 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A pedestrian was killed late Sunday night during a crash in SW Albuquerque.

According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at near Coors Boulevard and Pajarito Road, at around 10:17 p.m. Sunday.

Both directions of Pajarito Rd., west of Coors Blvd., were closed for around six hours, during Sunday night into Monday morning, as the BCSO investigated the scene.

The incident is still under investigation. 

This is a developing story and we will have more details on it at kob.com and on KOB 4.


