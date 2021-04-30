BCSO: Polk Middle School resumes class after evacuation | KOB 4

BCSO: Polk Middle School resumes class after evacuation

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 30, 2021 10:10 AM
Created: April 30, 2021 09:12 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A gas leak reportedly prompted the evacuation of Polk Middle School Friday morning.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office said that all students were taken to a safe location while the building was inspected. Inspectors later determined there actually wasn't a gas leak after all. 

The school was cleared for reopening around 10 a.m. Friday. 

