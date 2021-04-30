BCSO: Polk Middle School resumes class after evacuation

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A gas leak reportedly prompted the evacuation of Polk Middle School Friday morning.
The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office said that all students were taken to a safe location while the building was inspected. Inspectors later determined there actually wasn't a gas leak after all.
The school was cleared for reopening around 10 a.m. Friday.
