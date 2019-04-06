BCSO provides updates on 2 separate homicides in SW Albuquerque

BCSO found a loaded gun next to him, but a criminal complaint did not state who the gun belonged to.

According to the complaint, Raymond Aragon, 57, had two fights with Armijo the day before Friday.

Neighbors told investigators they heard gunshots around 10 p.m. In the complaint, Angelo Vigil, 23, said he picked up Aragon and drove him to Armijo's street. He said Aragon shot Armijo from the passenger's seat.

Both Aragon and Vigil were arrested and charged with an open count of murder and conspiracy.

Vigil was also charged with tampering with evidence and caught driving a stolen vehicle.

The second body was found near a ditch bank on Bridge Boulevard and Goff Boulevard.

The homicide is still under investigation. The man's identity has not been released, but BCSO believes there was foul play.

Anyone with information on the body found near the ditch is asked to call (505) 975-9598.