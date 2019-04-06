BCSO provides updates on 2 separate homicides in SW Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

BCSO provides updates on 2 separate homicides in SW Albuquerque

Casey Torres
April 06, 2019 07:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office released new information on two homicides that happened in southwest Albuquerque.

Advertisement

Two bodies were found Friday morning. BCSO is not saying they are connected.

Around 7 a.m., Carlos Armijo, 42, was found dead on his driveway on Gun Club Road. He had multiple gunshot wounds including one on his face.

BCSO found a loaded gun next to him, but a criminal complaint did not state who the gun belonged to.

According to the complaint, Raymond Aragon, 57, had two fights with Armijo the day before Friday.

Neighbors told investigators they heard gunshots around 10 p.m. In the complaint, Angelo Vigil, 23, said he picked up Aragon and drove him to Armijo's street. He said Aragon shot Armijo from the passenger's seat.

Both Aragon and Vigil were arrested and charged with an open count of murder and conspiracy.

Vigil was also charged with tampering with evidence and caught driving a stolen vehicle.

The second body was found near a ditch bank on Bridge Boulevard and Goff Boulevard.

The homicide is still under investigation. The man's identity has not been released, but BCSO believes there was foul play.

Anyone with information on the body found near the ditch is asked to call (505) 975-9598.

Credits

Casey Torres


Created: April 06, 2019 07:22 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: 2 people found dead in University area
APD: 2 people found dead in University area
Mom says 5-year-old allegedly killed by father had autism
Mom says 5-year-old allegedly killed by father had autism
Video shows motorcycle stolen in 30 seconds
Video shows motorcycle stolen in 30 seconds
BCSO provides updates on 2 separate homicides in SW Albuquerque
BCSO provides updates on 2 separate homicides in SW Albuquerque
Witnesses say fatal motorcycle crash was caused by street racing
Witnesses say fatal motorcycle crash was caused by street racing
Advertisement




Police are searching for missing 8-month-old baby
Ethan Murray at 3 months old
Witnesses say fatal motorcycle crash was caused by street racing
Witnesses say fatal motorcycle crash was caused by street racing
APD: 2 people found dead in University area
APD: 2 people found dead in University area
Video shows motorcycle stolen in 30 seconds
Video shows motorcycle stolen in 30 seconds
Mom says 5-year-old allegedly killed by father had autism
Mom says 5-year-old allegedly killed by father had autism