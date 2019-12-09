BCSO release more details about deputy-involved shooting

In an audio recording from the deputy’s audio belt, Apodaca is heard saying that he does not want to go back to jail and that he is willing to die.

The sheriff said there was a struggle between Apodaca and the deputy. That’s when Apodaca reached into his pocket, pulled out a knife and held it above his head.

“At least one shot was fired. He was struck. He went to the ground,” Sheriff Gonzales said.

The released audio cuts off before that shot is ever heard. A BCSO spokesperson said they can’t release the whole audio clip until the investigation wraps up.

Apodaca was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries and was released Friday. A judge released him on his own recognizance over the weekend.

The deputy who shot Apodaca was placed on administrative leave. She returned to work Monday.