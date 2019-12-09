BCSO release more details about deputy-involved shooting

Kassi Nelson
Updated: December 09, 2019 06:18 PM
Created: December 09, 2019 06:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office released more details about a deputy-involved shooting that happened in late November.
BCSO Sheriff Manny Gonzales said it started when a deputy pulled over a vehicle near the Walgreen’s on Coors and Central.
A passenger in the vehicle, Robert Apodaca, had a warrant for aggravated fleeing.
“As she walked up to the vehicle, Robert tried to exit the vehicle and leave the scene,” said BCSO Sheriff Manny Gonzales. “She grabbed him by his arm and pinned him in between the door and the vehicle so he did not leave.”
In an audio recording from the deputy’s audio belt, Apodaca is heard saying that he does not want to go back to jail and that he is willing to die.
The sheriff said there was a struggle between Apodaca and the deputy. That’s when Apodaca reached into his pocket, pulled out a knife and held it above his head.
“At least one shot was fired. He was struck. He went to the ground,” Sheriff Gonzales said.
The released audio cuts off before that shot is ever heard. A BCSO spokesperson said they can’t release the whole audio clip until the investigation wraps up.
Apodaca was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries and was released Friday. A judge released him on his own recognizance over the weekend.
The deputy who shot Apodaca was placed on administrative leave. She returned to work Monday.
