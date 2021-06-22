BCSO releases body cam footage from night priest was killed in crash

Tessa Mentus
Updated: June 22, 2021 10:36 PM
Created: June 22, 2021 08:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office released body camera footage from the moments after Father Graham Golden was killed in a crash.
He was pulling onto Coors as he was leaving a South Valley abbey.
Investigators say Manuel Soria was driving when he crashed his truck into Father Golden's car. Brother Lorenzo Romero was injured in the crash.
A witness described what he saw that night.
"The white pick-up truck just nailed him dead-on and T-boned him," he said.
Witnesses also reported seeing Soria's truck speeding, aggressively changing lanes – possibly street racing.
"The speed in conjunction with multiple, two indecent witnesses saying that they were actively racing," a deputy said.
Soria is charged with homicide by vehicle.
Meanwhile, the City of Albuquerque is making sure Father Golden's legacy lasts. The city council approved renaming a stretch of Coors after him.
