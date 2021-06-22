BCSO releases body cam footage from night priest was killed in crash

"The white pick-up truck just nailed him dead-on and T-boned him," he said.

Witnesses also reported seeing Soria's truck speeding, aggressively changing lanes – possibly street racing.

"The speed in conjunction with multiple, two indecent witnesses saying that they were actively racing," a deputy said.

Soria is charged with homicide by vehicle.

Meanwhile, the City of Albuquerque is making sure Father Golden's legacy lasts. The city council approved renaming a stretch of Coors after him.