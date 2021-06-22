BCSO releases body cam footage from night priest was killed in crash | KOB 4
BCSO releases body cam footage from night priest was killed in crash

Tessa Mentus
Updated: June 22, 2021 10:36 PM
Created: June 22, 2021 08:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office released body camera footage from the moments after Father Graham Golden was killed in a crash.

He was pulling onto Coors as he was leaving a South Valley abbey. 

Investigators say Manuel Soria was driving when he crashed his truck into Father Golden's car. Brother Lorenzo Romero was injured in the crash. 

A witness described what he saw that night.

"The white pick-up truck just nailed him dead-on and T-boned him," he said.

Witnesses also reported seeing Soria's truck speeding, aggressively changing lanes – possibly street racing. 

"The speed in conjunction with multiple, two indecent witnesses saying that they were actively racing," a deputy said.

Soria is charged with homicide by vehicle. 

Meanwhile, the City of Albuquerque is making sure Father Golden's legacy lasts. The city council approved renaming a stretch of Coors after him.


