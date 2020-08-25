BCSO releases timeline of shooting that left one man dead

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 25, 2020 04:11 PM
Created: August 25, 2020 04:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office released new details about what led to deputies shooting and killing a man Monday night.
In a press released, BCSO said dispatch received a report of an armed man walking around and pointing a gun in the area of Louisiana and Beverly Hills.
Deputies arrived at the scene at 4:07, and observed the man with the weapon, BCSO said.
The deputies reportedly asked the man to drop the firearm, but at 4:16, BCSO claims the man started shooting at the deputies. They fired back, striking the man two minutes later, according to BCSO.
The man died at the scene.
BCSO said Sheriff Manny Gonzales chose not to hold an in-person briefing about the shooting Monday night due to wind gusts, smoke in the area and the time delay in establishing who had jurisdiction over the area. Meanwhile, protesters were at the scene demanding transparency.
Gonzales provided a short statement, instead, via social media.
The department plans on holding a press conference about the shooting next week.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company