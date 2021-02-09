BCSO releases video of deadly shooting captured on new body-worn cameras

Patrick Hayes
Updated: February 09, 2021 05:10 PM
Created: February 09, 2021 04:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Sheriff's office, for the first time, released video of a shooting that was captured on their deputy's new body-worn cameras.
According to BCSO Sheriff Manny Gonzales, deputies were called to the southwest area of Albuquerque on Jan. 31 after a fight broke out and shots were fired.
"En route to the call, they both activated their cameras," Gonzales said.
Deputies said they located a man matching the description of the armed suspect, Ezekiel Mesa.
Deputies yelled out commands, but surveillance video shows Mesa running into someone's backyard, then firing his weapon.
"They stop, and finally you see the deputies move to a position of cover and tactical advantage," Gonzales said.
The deputies returned fire, killing Mesa.
BCSO reports that Mesa had a long criminal history, including domestic violence, drug trafficking and battery on a peace officer.
