BCSO releases video of group firing guns from downtown parking garage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is looking for the people seen in the two following videos – firing shots into the air from a downtown Albuquerque parking garage.
Authorities said the video is from the night of Oct. 11, the same night that windows were shot out of the new Bernalillo County headquarters.
One person, Noah Tapia, has been arrested so far, but investigators are asking for help figuring out the other individuals involved.
The two new videos can be found below.
