BCSO report reveals effectiveness of crime patrols

In one report, a deputy witnessed a hand-to-hand drug transaction near the Rudy’s on Carlisle. Most of the incidents were related to jaywalking, having expired tags or being in a stolen vehicle. Another majority of arrests were for felony warrants or drug possession.

City officials were critical of BCSO’s G.R.I.P. operations because of a lack of coordination with APD, and the fact that BCSO deputies are not subject to the same justice department oversight as police.

BCSO officials said business owners reached out to them to help reduce crime.