BCSO report reveals effectiveness of crime patrols
Justine Lopez
October 11, 2019 06:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—BCSO arrested David Sanchez after he attempted to run away from officers in September. KOB 4 caught the whole thing on camera.
That arrest was one of many made during a regular BCSO Gang Recognition Intelligence Patrol in southeast Albuquerque.
According to a 200 page report about G.R.I.P. operations, dozens of people were stopped in “High Crime Areas.”
In one report, a deputy witnessed a hand-to-hand drug transaction near the Rudy’s on Carlisle. Most of the incidents were related to jaywalking, having expired tags or being in a stolen vehicle. Another majority of arrests were for felony warrants or drug possession.
City officials were critical of BCSO’s G.R.I.P. operations because of a lack of coordination with APD, and the fact that BCSO deputies are not subject to the same justice department oversight as police.
BCSO officials said business owners reached out to them to help reduce crime.
Credits
Justine Lopez
Created: October 11, 2019 06:49 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved