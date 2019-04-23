BCSO seizes approximately 40 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop | KOB 4
BCSO seizes approximately 40 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

KOB Web Staff
April 23, 2019 03:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office seized approximately 40 pounds of marijuana on Tuesday.

The marijuana was seized during a traffic stop in the area of I-40 and Atrisco Vista.

Norman Long, 32, arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute.

KOB Web Staff


Created: April 23, 2019 03:19 PM

