BCSO seizes approximately 40 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
KOB Web Staff
April 23, 2019 03:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office seized approximately 40 pounds of marijuana on Tuesday.
The marijuana was seized during a traffic stop in the area of I-40 and Atrisco Vista.
Norman Long, 32, arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute.
