BCSO sheriff floats idea of putting cameras on criminals

“There's so many constitutional concerns that this raises here that I have a hard time even thinking as this as a serious proposal,” said Paul Haidle, senior policy strategist with the ACLU.

Haidle doesn’t believe it’s feasible to put cameras on private citizens.

He believes body cameras should be used to bring transparency to the sheriff's office-- a government agency.

“It seems like the sheriff is grasping at straws and will say almost anything to create a distraction,” Haidle said. “I think the real issue is here, is why won't the sheriff accept the responsibility for having accountability and transparency within his department."

Gonzales claims he won his reelection campaign on a promise to fight crime - not to implement lapel cams.

“126,000-plus people voted in great confidence, in a landslide election, to support my efforts to fight crime,” Gonzales said.