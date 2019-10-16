BCSO sheriff floats idea of putting cameras on criminals
October 16, 2019 05:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- One day after the Bernalillo County Commission approved a resolution that offers money for the use of body cameras, Sheriff Manny Gonzales offered a different idea.
“Why don't we hold the criminals accountable and think about putting body-worn cameras on them,” Gonzales said on KKOB Thursday morning. “In terms of releasing them back into the community as some of the conditions, let's refocus on, on maybe what that tool should be used for."
Requiring criminals to wear cameras would likely be challenged.
“There's so many constitutional concerns that this raises here that I have a hard time even thinking as this as a serious proposal,” said Paul Haidle, senior policy strategist with the ACLU.
Haidle doesn’t believe it’s feasible to put cameras on private citizens.
He believes body cameras should be used to bring transparency to the sheriff's office-- a government agency.
“It seems like the sheriff is grasping at straws and will say almost anything to create a distraction,” Haidle said. “I think the real issue is here, is why won't the sheriff accept the responsibility for having accountability and transparency within his department."
Gonzales claims he won his reelection campaign on a promise to fight crime - not to implement lapel cams.
“126,000-plus people voted in great confidence, in a landslide election, to support my efforts to fight crime,” Gonzales said.
