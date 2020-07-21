BCSO Sheriff Gonzales to meet with Trump at White House | KOB 4
BCSO Sheriff Gonzales to meet with Trump at White House

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 21, 2020 09:14 AM
Created: July 21, 2020 09:01 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales will be meeting with President Donald Trump and U.S. Attorney General William Barr at the White House Wednesday. They will be discussing how the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office has been combating crime as part of Operation Relentless Pursuit. 

Albuquerque was one of seven cities selected for Operation Relentless Pursuit because they have a higher than average violent crime rate, according to Barr. The initiative was launched in December 2019. 

According to BCSO, Barr had invited the sheriff to the White House to meet with Trump.

Gonzales said he will update the residents of Bernalillo County about the public safety meeting with the president upon his return to New Mexico. 


