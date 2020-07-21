BCSO Sheriff Gonzales to meet with Trump at White House

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales will be meeting with President Donald Trump and U.S. Attorney General William Barr at the White House Wednesday. They will be discussing how the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office has been combating crime as part of Operation Relentless Pursuit.

Albuquerque was one of seven cities selected for Operation Relentless Pursuit because they have a higher than average violent crime rate, according to Barr. The initiative was launched in December 2019.