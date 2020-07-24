BCSO sheriff looking into 4 different companies to comply with new body camera law

Gonzales previously announced plans to use smartphones as body cams but no final decision has been made.

“Now, we’re going to have to do some research. Visit with these companies and see what the best product is, what the best device is, so we can have that piece of technology,” he said.

It’s unclear how soon BCSO plans on buying the cameras but the law requires the department to start using them in less than 90 days.

“And to me we’re serious about it. We follow the law and it’s the law now. And we want to make sure the deputies are equipped with the right equipment,” he said.

BCSO projects the cost of equipment to exceed $8 million.

The bill requiring the cameras did not include any kind of funding so it’ll be up to the sheriff’s office and county to come up with those funds.

The Bernalillo County Commission has already set aside $1.5 million for the sheriff to use on the body cameras.

