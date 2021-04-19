BCSO Sheriff Manny Gonzales announces run for mayor | KOB 4
BCSO Sheriff Manny Gonzales announces run for mayor

BCSO Sheriff Manny Gonzales announces run for mayor

Created: April 19, 2021 10:50 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — BCSO Sheriff Manny Gonzales has officially announced his candidacy for mayor of Albuquerque.

His campaign released their announcement video Monday morning. Gonzales said he will be laying out his specific plans on crime, jobs, and other issues in the coming weeks. 

According to the city's website, Gonzales filed a candidate registration form in early March. 

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller announced his intent to seek re-election a month ago. The mayoral election is set for November of this year.


