BCSO Sheriff says he will not enforce ‘unconstitutional laws’ under state’s COVID response | KOB 4
Justine Lopez
Updated: December 19, 2020 06:10 PM
Created: December 19, 2020 06:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales said he will not enforce “unconstitutional laws” in the state’s coronavirus response. 

In a video posted to YouTube, Gonzales said he sympathizes with business owners and houses of worship, and accused some politicians of “turning everyday citizens into villains.”

“I choose to direct this agency’s time and resources to the laws deemed to keep people free of crime,” he said. “Overreaching restrictions will harm our community. For that reason, we will not follow along with any orders that subvert constitutional rights.”

KOB 4 reached out to the governor’s office about the sheriff’s statements and a spokesperson sent the following statement:

“Over 2,000 New Mexicans have been killed by COVID-19, including over 460 people in Bernalillo County. It is deeply disappointing, not to mention directly harmful, that any public official would take any action that undermines the health and safety of their community. All New Mexicans should agree on the importance of doing anything and everything we can to save lives."

On Saturday, Bernalillo County reported 449 additional COVID-19—the most new cases out of any county. 

 

 


