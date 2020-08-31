BCSO sheriff says Operation Legend is getting results

Grace Reader
Updated: August 31, 2020 06:05 PM
Created: August 31, 2020 03:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales believes Operation Legend is working.
"This operation is for one purpose and one purpose only, to take violent criminals off the streets of Albuquerque," Gonzales said.
Operation Legend gives local law enforcement more federal resources, and personnel, to stop violent crime. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller initially expressed his concern with Operation Legend. He feared federal agents would be targeting protesters, which hasn't happened in the city.
On Saturday, an BCSO said they made 22 arrests for crimes involving guns, drugs and stolen vehicles. Fourteen of the arrests were for felonies, according to BCSO.
Gonzales believes Operation Legend is necessary to keep the community safe.
"What it comes down to is we can’t do it without the feds and it reciprocates, they can’t do it without us, and we can partner to make cases federally, hopefully it will take the most violent offenders out of Albuquerque so they’re held accountable," Gonzales said.
The U.S. District Attorney’s Office reports that at least 19 people, so far, have been charged with federal crimes under Operation Legend in Albuquerque.
