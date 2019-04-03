BCSO: Student had adverse reaction to THC gummy bear | KOB 4
BCSO: Student had adverse reaction to THC gummy bear

BCSO: Student had adverse reaction to THC gummy bear

KOB Web Staff
April 03, 2019 06:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office announced a School Safety Alert on Wednesday night.

It said deputies have found candies made with THC, which is the active ingredient in marijuana, at schools throughout the county.

In a recent case, BCSO said a student brought THC gummy bears to school and gave them to another student. Rescue crews had to be called because one of the students had an adverse reaction.

The school where the incident occurred was not disclosed.

BCSO is encouraging parents to talk to their children about refusing candy or any suspicious substance from anyone, including friends.

KOB Web Staff


Updated: April 03, 2019 06:59 PM
Created: April 03, 2019 06:57 PM

