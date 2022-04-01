BCSO SWAT team activated to possible armed standoff in South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office's SWAT team was activated to a scene with shots fired and a possible barricaded suspect in the South Valley.

The SWAT team was activated around 8 a.m. to an area east of Arenal and Isleta, where a shooting occurred around 7:30 a.m. BCSO says at least one officer fired shots and the scene was still active around 8:30 a.m. with a suspect possibly barricaded in a vehicle.