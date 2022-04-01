BCSO SWAT team activated to possible armed standoff in South Valley | KOB 4

BCSO SWAT team activated to possible armed standoff in South Valley

BCSO SWAT team activated to possible armed standoff in South Valley

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: April 01, 2022 08:38 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office's SWAT team was activated to a scene with shots fired and a possible barricaded suspect in the South Valley.

The SWAT team was activated around 8 a.m. to an area east of Arenal and Isleta, where a shooting occurred around 7:30 a.m. BCSO says at least one officer fired shots and the scene was still active around 8:30 a.m. with a suspect possibly barricaded in a vehicle. 

All deputies are reported to be safe with no injuries. No suspects are in custody.

People are highly encouraged to avoid the area while the situation is ongoing. 

This is a developing situation. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque cannabis dispensary broken into ahead of grand opening
Albuquerque cannabis dispensary broken into ahead of grand opening
Murder suspect disenrolled from APS high school
Murder suspect disenrolled from APS high school
BCSO SWAT team activated to possible armed standoff in South Valley
BCSO SWAT team activated to possible armed standoff in South Valley
Adult-use cannabis sales kick off in New Mexico
Adult-use cannabis sales kick off in New Mexico
New Mexicans win $70K in unemployment benefits lawsuit
New Mexicans win $70K in unemployment benefits lawsuit