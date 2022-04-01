BCSO SWAT team activated to possible armed standoff in South Valley

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: April 01, 2022 08:38 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office's SWAT team was activated to a scene with shots fired and a possible barricaded suspect in the South Valley.
The SWAT team was activated around 8 a.m. to an area east of Arenal and Isleta, where a shooting occurred around 7:30 a.m. BCSO says at least one officer fired shots and the scene was still active around 8:30 a.m. with a suspect possibly barricaded in a vehicle.
All deputies are reported to be safe with no injuries. No suspects are in custody.
People are highly encouraged to avoid the area while the situation is ongoing.
This is a developing situation.
