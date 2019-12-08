BCSO targets criminals during warrant roundup | KOB 4
BCSO targets criminals during warrant roundup

Grace Reader
Updated: December 08, 2019 08:06 PM
Created: December 08, 2019 05:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office conducted a warrant roundup Sunday.

BCSO Sheriff Manny Gonzales said keeping the people of Bernalillo County safe is BCSO’s priority.

“I believe it's a number one issue for the people in the city and the people in Bernalillo County. They don't want to be out there on a daily basis not being able to just go out in the public and feel like their safety is at risk at every moment,” Sheriff Gonzales said.

BCSO beefed up their patrols to target wanted criminals.

“We're looking for people that are out there breaking the law. If there are things out there, making contacts, our deputies will be keeping an eye on some of these areas,” Gonzales said.

First, deputies checked up on a subject who they said appeared suspicious.

“Like I said, man, it just seemed a little suspicious the way you were kind of. I'm not saying it's a crime to look at stuff but I was just making sure,” said Deputy Anthony Vigil.

In this case, Vigil said the man was good to go.

Later, BCSO convened with APD while they were arresting a man who was accused of robbing the Dion’s at Coors and Montaño.

“Call came out over PD's, it's APD's area, of an armed robbery per say at the Dion's which then led to him coming to the Speedway, obviously doing the same thing here and then luckily for the most part he was compliant,” Deputy Vigil said.

This arrest was not necessarily part of BSCO’s operation, but Deputy Vigil said having so many officers and deputies in the area was the reason why the suspect was arrested so quickly.

Although there were no big arrests for the day, Sheriff Gonzales said giving people peace of mind anyway was worth it.

“You see people out here walking their dogs they want to feel safe. They want to be able to have that quality of life.”


