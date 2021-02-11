BCSO: Teacher arrested for child sex crimes | KOB 4
BCSO: Teacher arrested for child sex crimes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a second grade teacher for child sex crimes.

Danny Aldaz, 45, is charged with nine counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and five counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor while in a position of authority.

BCSO said Aldaz has been a teacher Valle Vista Elementary School since at least 2013. Investigators say he was also a yoga instructor for a children's class at a local studio.

Detectives say they began investigating Aldaz after two students from different schools years said they were abused by him. 


