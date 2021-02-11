BCSO: Teacher arrested for child sex crimes

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 11, 2021 07:06 PM
Created: February 11, 2021 07:02 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a second grade teacher for child sex crimes.
Danny Aldaz, 45, is charged with nine counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and five counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor while in a position of authority.
BCSO said Aldaz has been a teacher Valle Vista Elementary School since at least 2013. Investigators say he was also a yoga instructor for a children's class at a local studio.
Detectives say they began investigating Aldaz after two students from different schools years said they were abused by him.
