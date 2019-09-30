BCSO to conduct staffing study to request more deputies

"There was a situation a couple years ago where we had a spike in deputy involved shootings,” Sheriff Gonzales said. “We had to do an internal audit to figure out, how do we get more people into the field."

Sheriff Gonzales said when he started as interim sheriff in 2010 there were only 266 deputies. After he was elected in 2015 that number was at 306. The county commissioners granted Gonzales 10 more deputies after he had requested 50.

Gonzales said he plans to ask for more.

"What we are going to do is there's a staff study, we're going to do,” he said.

Gonzales said an outside consultant will assess BCSO next month then make staffing recommendations.

"Is to figure out what positions are needed based on services,” he said.

He hopes to put more deputies in schools and specialized units and maybe construct a new sub-station in the Heights.

However, the price for 10 new deputies can cost over $1.2 million.

The Bernalillo County Commission is currently deliberating on whether they will authorize money to go toward lapel cameras for BCSO, but Sheriff Gonzales said he would rather see it go to personnel.

"Once we have that number then we'll be able to go back to the commission and ask for the number that we need to adequately staff the department,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales said the county manager will handle the staffing study, but does not know how long it will take to complete.

The vote to authorize money for lapel cameras was recently postponed at a Bernalillo County Commission meeting. The issue is expected to come up again in the next meeting.