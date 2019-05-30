BCSO to ramp up enforcement in Albuquerque as NMSP operation winds down

“Through the summer, you're going to see a presence at the sheriff's office and the city that you probably have never seen from the history of the city,” Gonzales said. “For the next three years, because of grant funding and other things, we have we're going to be very aggressive in the City of Albuquerque.

BCSO recently received a $1.2 million federal grant to target gangs, guns and violent crime.

The sheriff said he welcomed the NMSP presence, but emphasized that most of his deputies work and live in the county.

NMSP officials said the Metro Operation has been very successful in slowing down the rate of violent crime in the city.

The department plans to reassess how many officers they plan to keep in the city over the next few days.